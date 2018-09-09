Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In Boston, Squashing Beef

Once upon a time, Drake and Meek Mill were allies. They had a hit together with “Amen” and seemed to be friendly with each other. But in 2015, Meek went at Drake on Twitter, accusing him of using a ghostwriter on “R.I.C.O.,” a song they recorded together for Meek’s album Dreams Worth More Than Money. This set off one of the most memorable rap beefs of this decade, one Drake won fairly definitively, with Meek barely scraping together a lo-fi response to Drake’s hit Meek diss “Back To Back.”

Drake has since moved on to other, less successful feuds. Meanwhile Meek has gone from a laughingstock to a beloved underdog after suffering through a return to prison on highly questionable charges and then being freed partially due to a widespread public protest campaign. Among those crying #FreeMeekMill was Drake himself, who spoke the phrase at a concert in Australia and was spotted wearing a “Free Meek Mill” T-shirt.

If it seemed like the old feud was water under the bridge, Drake and Meek confirmed that last night by reuniting on stage to officially squash their beef. During his show in Boston at TD Garden, Drake welcomed Meek on stage to perform his signature track “Dreams And Nightmares.”

Drake told the crowd, “We need more peace in the world. We need more love in the world. Meek Mill, that’s my brother, that’s my nigga from day one. So we were able to do this tonight in front of y’all, and I’m very honored that you were here to witness it. And I say thank you to Meek Mill and all his Dreamchasers family for coming to Boston.” On Instagram, he added, “This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose 🙏🏽🙌🏽 (Cue the Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” adlib).”

Elsewhere in the show, Drake dedicated his performance to the late Mac Miller before performing “Emotionless.”

Watch it all go down below.

Drake brings out @MeekMill for his Dreams and Nightmares intro tonight in Boston. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/msfcegt5xz — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 9, 2018

Drake saying use him and Meek Mill squashing their beef as an example. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/nPi7rr1D2k — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 9, 2018

Drake and Meek Mill tonight in Boston. pic.twitter.com/lDq2yTyvu7 — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) September 9, 2018