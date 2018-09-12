Hear Torres’ New Song Inspired By The 5th Amendment

The people behind WNYC Studios’ More Perfect podcast are putting together 27: The Most Perfect Album, a compilation of original songs inspired by the 27 Amendments to the United States Constitution. The project will feature contributions from artists like Palehound, Cherry Glazerr, Stef Chura, Kevin Morby, Dolly Parton, They Might Be Giants, and more.

We’ve already heard Kevin Morby’s song about the 24th Amendment and Devendra Banhart’s song about the 25th Amendment, which establishes the procedures for what happens when the president dies, resigns, or is removed from office. Today, we’re getting another from Mackenzie Scott, the singer-songwriter who records under the name Torres.

Her song is inspired by the Fifth Amendment, part of the Bill Of Rights that prohibits abuse of governmental authority in legal procedures, establishes rules for indictment by eminent domain and grand jury, guarantees the due process rights, and protects citizens from self-incrimination and double jeopardy. (The colloquial term “pleading the Fifth” is a reference to the Fifth Amendment.) “This is the sand we built our house upon,” Scott sings. Listen below.

27: The Most Perfect Album is out 9/18.