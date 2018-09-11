’80s post-punk band Echo & The Bunnymen are getting ready to release their first new album in four years, The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon. It will feature new renditions of 13 songs across their discography. So far, we’ve heard their reinterpretation of 1984’s “Seven Seas” and a new song called “The Somnambulist.” Today, they share the “transformed” version of “The Killing Moon,” which we named their all-time best song. The updated track trades the original’s guitar and reverb for crisp, dramatic piano. Listen to the 1984 classic and its reimagining below.

The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon is out 10/5 via BMG. Pre-order it here.