Eminem – “Lucky You” (Feat. Joyner Lucas) Video

We are now two weeks out from the release of Kamikaze, Eminem’s deeply tiresome mad-at-everyone surprise album. He’s already made one video, a clip for the Justin Vernon-assisted “Fall” that may or may not double as an attempt to hype up the new Venom movie. And now he’s already got another one.

“Lucky You” is one of the better songs on the album, even if it works more of an athletic rappity-rap showcase than a song. It’s also turned out to be the biggest hit that the album has yet produced, so the video is well-timed. On the song, Em teams up with Joyner Lucas, the Massachusetts rapper who had a fake-deep hot-button-issue viral hit last year with “I’m Not Racist.” On the song, Lucas shows himself to be fully capable of Eminem’s breathless fast-rap style, which will probably do a lot of good things for his career.

In the video, Em and Lucas wander a burnt-out, apocalyptic landscape while a mob of glowing-eyed wraiths follows them around. This somehow turns into a comedy skit. It’s dumb, but it’s better than the kind of comedy that Eminem used to put in his videos. Check it out below.

Kamikaze is out now on Shady/Aftermath/Interscope.