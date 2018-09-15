Blink-182 recently had to cancel their fall tour due to drummer Travis Barker’s medical issues. They were scheduled to headline Riot Fest in Chicago this weekend, but instead Weezer swooped in at the last-minute to take over for them. As a tribute to the group that couldn’t be there, Weezer covered Blink-182’s biggest hit, “All The Small Things.”

Weezer and Blink-182 have toured together in the past. In preparation for their Riot Fest headlining set, Rivers Cuomo did a solo show a couple nights earlier in San Francisco at the recently opened August Hall. He did an acoustic version of “All The Small Things” there as a tester.

Check out their Riot Fest performance and the acoustic cover below.