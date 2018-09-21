Charli XCX – “Focus (Yaeji Remix)”

One of Charli XCX’s summer singles, “Focus,” has gotten a remix from house-pop auteur Yaeji, who we named one of the best new artists of last year. Yaeji smooths out the song’s metallic edges, transforming them into hypnotic, blissed-out squiggles.

Yaeji’s most recent release was last year’s EP2, while Charli kept busy during the summer by releasing (roughly) a single a month, though it seems like that well’s dried up a bit as of late — the last we’ve heard from her was in July, with “Girls Night Out.

Hopefully the remix is a sign of more things to come from the two of them, because I can’t think of anyone I’d rather see work together than those two! For now, though, take a listen to the Yaeji’s take on “Focus” below.