Watch Willie Nelson Perform New Song At Beto O’Rourke Rally

CREDIT: Rick Kern/WireImage

Texas Senate candidate and DIY punk veteran of sorts Beto O’Rourke played pro-pot songs with Willie Nelson back in July, and last night, Nelson performed a new song, “Vote ‘Em Out,” at a rally in support of O’Rourke. “The biggest gun we got is called the ballot box,” Nelson sings. “And if you don’t like who’s in there, vote ‘em out.” Some Nelson fans have expressed anger about the lifelong Democrat supporting the Democratic Candidate. This is probably not the song for them. Watch below.

