Texas Senate candidate and DIY punk veteran of sorts Beto O’Rourke played pro-pot songs with Willie Nelson back in July, and last night, Nelson performed a new song, “Vote ‘Em Out,” at a rally in support of O’Rourke. “The biggest gun we got is called the ballot box,” Nelson sings. “And if you don’t like who’s in there, vote ‘em out.” Some Nelson fans have expressed anger about the lifelong Democrat supporting the Democratic Candidate. This is probably not the song for them. Watch below.

Good night to everyone but especially @BetoORourke and @WillieNelson who wrote a brand new song for tonight: “The biggest gun we got/Is called the ballot box/And if you don’t like who’s in there, VOTE ‘EM OUT” pic.twitter.com/LJ1CyyWgmw — Hilary Hughes (@hilmonstah) September 30, 2018