Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac announced that they’d be hitting the road with a whole new lineup. Lindsey Buckingham, longtime co-leader, was out of the band, fired after a dispute over touring. And Fleetwood Mac instead lined up a very capable pair of replacements: Mike Campbell, former guitarist for Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, frontman of the great New Zealand institutions Crowded House and Split Enz. This new Fleetwood Mac has already performed on Ellen and at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. But last night, this lineup played its first real headlining set in Tulsa. And they made an event of it.

In their set at Tulsa’s BOK Center, the band made room for a few songs from their newest members. Most notable among them is probably the cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” with Petty’s old friend and frequent duet partner singing lead. Campbell recently told Rolling Stone that he wasn’t really interested in playing “Free Fallin'” anymore but that Nicks had insisted: “Stevie wanted to do that one. love that song, but I’ve just played it so much. I said to her, ‘Do we have to?’ She said, ‘The crowd will love it. It’ll be a moment.’ So I’m getting into it again.” The song was the first encore of the night. It sounded incredible, of course. Here’s a fan-made video:

The band also did a version of Crowded House’s 1986 classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” as a duet between Finn and Nicks:

I can’t find video of it, but the band also covered Split Enz’ 1980 new wave hit “I Got You.”

Fleetwood Mac are also using this tour to bust out some songs they haven’t played in a long, long time. The biggest news is there that they have brought back “Black Magic Woman,” famously covered by Santana but written by former Fleetwood Mac leader Peter Green and first recorded in 1968. Here’s that one:

They also did “Isn’t It Midnight,” from 1987’s Tango In The Night, for the first time since 1990:

The band also played “Storms” and “Monday Morning,” both for the first time since 2009, and they ended the night with their first-ever live performance of 1995’s “All Over Again.” Check out the setlist here.