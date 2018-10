Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live was one big quasi-political meme, with a welcome interruption from Paul Simon. They riffed on Kanye West and Donald Trump’s Oval Office meeting during the cold open and Weekend Update. Pete Davidson and Chris Redd dealt with climate change in a rap about trees. They spread their love of trees to a climate change denier, but Davidson is talking about a different kind of tree. You guessed it: Weed! The rap devolves into an ode to Al Gore. Watch below.