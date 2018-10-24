After injuring himself onstage, Childish Gambino had to postpone his 2018 tour. Earlier this month, Travis Scott filled in for him at Austin City Limits. Now, New Orleans’ annual Voodoo Fest has announced that Scott will be replacing Glover this Saturday. Festival organizers tweeted, “Under doctor’s orders Childish Gambino has been advised to continue recovery on his recent tour injury and will be forced to cancel his upcoming performance at the fest this weekend.” Glover is also slated to headline next year’s Coachella. Read Voodoo Fest’s full statement below.

Travis Scott is bringing ASTROWORLD to New Orleans & headlining #VoodooFest on Saturday, 10/27. Under doctor's orders Childish Gambino has been advised to continue recovery on his recent tour injury and will be forced to cancel his upcoming performance at the fest this weekend. pic.twitter.com/zHJ0EBfVpi — Voodoo Experience (@VoodooNola) October 24, 2018