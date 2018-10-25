Maggie Rogers – “Light On” Video

A lot of music-industry types are working very hard to ensure that the young New York-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers becomes a thing. Rogers’ debut album Heard It In A Past Life won’t even be out until next year, but she’s already making big moves. Next month, she will, for instance, be a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. And today, she’s got another entry in an already-impressive music-video catalog.

Rogers’ new clip is for “Light On,” a song that seamlessly welds coffeehouse-folk vocals to bigtime festival-ready synthpop production. It’s a good song, and if it becomes huge, that’ll be fine. The video will probably help. Rogers filmed it with director Olivia Bee on a road trip across rural Oregon, and it features her dancing in headlights, skinny-dipping in mountain streams, sleeping in her car, crying in golden-hour light, and doing things that — if all goes according to plan — she will soon be too famous to do.

I’m being cynical about all of this, but the truth is that “Light On” is perfectly effective, both as a song and a video. It’s a gorgeously photographed look at a stunning and relatively undeveloped part of America, and the images fit the song nicely. It’s pop music, you know? It does what it does. And if it helps Maggie Rogers dethrone Post Malone or whoever, then fair play. Watch it below.

Heard It In A Past Life is out 1/18 on Capitol.