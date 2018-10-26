The reviews are in, and we finally get to hear how Thom Yorke did on his first venture into film scoring. Yorke composed the score for Suspiria, the new horror remake from director Luca Guadagnino. Today, Yorke releases his score, which really is a film score — more based on ambient tones and background melodies than actual songs. But Yorke is still the sole possessor of that voice, one of the world’s great expressive instruments, and he does use it on the score. The Suspiria score includes a few actual songs, and Yorke recently sat down in BBC 6 Music’s Maida Vale studios to play one of them.

In a recent 6 Music session, Yorke played a still, meditative, lovely rendition of the Suspiria soundtrack song “Unmade,” proving that at least some of these soundtrack cuts are going to translate beautifully to a live setting, if Yorke should choose to deploy them there. Yorke played “Unmade” entirely on solo piano, getting really into it. There was a sequencer atop the piano, but he really only futzed with it at the end of the song. Here’s that performance:

That “Unmade” performance is part of a larger 6 Music session, which will air on Sunday:

Sunday from 7-10am: Thom Yorke joins Mary Anne Hobbs in conversation + performs tracks from the Suspiria film score at Maida Vale. 📼 You'll be able to watch the session on our YouTube https://t.co/9QG7XB2HQ2

📺 Get a notification to watch the interview https://t.co/eLYUccfZCj pic.twitter.com/XAYp7eTvRZ — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) October 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Yorke’s fellow enigma Sufjan Stevens, who worked with Guadagnino on his last movie Call Me By Your Name, blogged his support of Yorke’s Suspiria score, which is not the kind of thing that Stevens does very often. Yorke’s Suspiria score is out now on XL, and Suspiria is in theaters 11/2.