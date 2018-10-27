Watch Janelle Monáe Perform “Make Me Feel” On Colbert

Janelle Monáe’s acting career is continuing to heat up with roles in an upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic and the live action Lady And The Tramp remake. But last night, she was all about the music, returning to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to sing “Make Me Feel,” the Prince-inspired highlight from her recent album Dirty Computer. The performance was less politically charged but no less enthralling than when she did “Americans” on the show this summer, beginning with a black-and-white dance routine before bursting into color with a whole cadre of backup dancers. Watch below.