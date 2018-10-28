Travis Scott joined the ranks of celebrities and musicians supporting Beto O’Rourke today when he campaigned for the Democratic Texas congressman at the Bayland Community Center in Houston. The Houston-born rapper got up to address the big crowd. Scott directs his message to the younger audience members, telling them they can change the world once they turn 18 and to go out and vote. He also tells the crowd that O’Rourke will “take Texas all the way up” on 11/6.

LeBron James showed his support last night in a Beto hat, plus Spoon and Willie Nelson previously performed at an O’Rourke rally. See pictures and footage from today’s event below.