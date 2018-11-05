Westerman – “Outside Sublime” Video

Last month, Artist To Watch and Best New Bands Of 2018 honoree Westerman released a dreamy, sophisti-pop-indebted single called “Outside Sublime.” We called it “mysterious and slick and gooey.”

This Friday, he’ll share his new Ark EP, which also includes prior single “Albatross.” And today, we see the appropriately sublime music video for “Outside Sublime.” In it, he lingers about colorful computer-generated landscapes and slick-skinned humanoids.

Watch it below.

Ark is out 11/9 via Blue Flowers Music.