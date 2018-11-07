Today is Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday. To celebrate, a bunch of her famous fans are performing at a two-night concert called Joni 75 at LA’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Among the performers: James Taylor, Brandi Carlisle, Chaka Khan, Kris Kristofferson, Rufus Wainwright, Emmylou Harris, Glen Hansard, Norah Jones, Diana Krall, Los Lobos, Graham Nash, and Seal. Percussionist Brian Blade and pianist, composer, arranger, and producer Jon Cowherd are serving as musical directors, overseeing the backing band for this rotating cast of stars.

The first of the two concerts went down last night, and footage is making its way online. Norah Jones and Seal respectively performed lovely renditions of “Court And Spark”/”Borderline” and “Both Sides Now.” Kris Kristofferson and Brandi Carlile dueted on “A Case Of You.” Seemingly the whole group came on stage to perform “Big Yellow Taxi.”

Watch all of that play out below. The second gig is tonight at the same venue with the same performers, and it’s sold out, so if you like what you see, attempt to acquire tickets some way somehow.