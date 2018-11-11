Congressman Dan Crenshaw Trolls Pete Davidson With Ariana Grande Ringtone On SNL Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live is still harping on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s break-up. On last night’s episode, Davidson apologized to congressman Dan Crenshaw for saying he looks like a “hitman in a porno movie” on last week’s Weekend Update segment. Davidson explains that Crenshaw wears his eyepatch because he lost his eye to an IED in Afghanistan. Crenshaw accepts his apology and Ariana Grande’s Sweetener hit “Breathin” plays from his pocket. It’s his ringtone. Then Crenshaw calls him the human embodiment of “the meth from Breaking Bad” and “a Troll doll with a tape worm.” He also delivers a speech on respecting and honoring veterans. Watch below.