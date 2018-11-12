Introducing Travis Scott on her show this morning, Ellen DeGeneres said that some are calling Scott the voice of his generation. I don’t know about all that, but “Sicko Mode,” the Drake collab from Scott’s blockbuster album Astroworld, is currently sitting at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it’s Scott’s highest-charting song ever. It’s also, this moment, one of my six-year-old’s favorite songs. (He likes the “out like a light!” part.) So it makes sense that Scott would show up on Ellen to perform the song.

During Scott’s performance, the camera never really panned over to the crowd, so we don’t know if he turned that function into Bonnaroo. He also did not bring his onstage ferris wheel from his current tour. And since Drake wasn’t there, the performance involved a fair amount of standing around while Drake’s voice played over the speakers. But Scott still had a cool laser-light/dry-ice situation, and he brought a whole lot of energy to his performance.

This wasn’t Scott’s first time performing on Ellen, but it was his first time sitting for an interview with her. Scott, who looked extremely nervous, gave Ellen a pair of the sneakers I guess he’s selling now, and he talked about singing in his high school’s production of Kiss Me Kate and about being there for the birth of his daughter: “It’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about.” Watch the performance and the interview below.

Astroworld is out now on Sony/Cactus Jack/Grand Hustle.