A Chris Cornell tribute show will take place in January at the Los Angeles Forum. “I Am The Highway”: A Tribute To Chris Cornell will feature performances from Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, and the remaining members of Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, and Audioslave. More artists will be announced at a later date. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and special guests.

Cornell died in May 2017. Last month, a statue of him was erected in Seattle.

The show will take place on 1/16. Tickets go on sale this Friday (11/16) at 10AM PST. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation