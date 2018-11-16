Bon Iver – “Do You Need Power? (Walk Out Music)”

The Creed II soundtrack comes out next week, the same day as the movie. It was executive produced by Mike Will-Made It, who recruited the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Vince Staples, Lil Wayne, Nas, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, the A$AP crew, and more to contribute to it. We’ve already heard two selections from the soundtrack so far, Kendrick and Pharrell’s team-up “The Mantra” and “Kill ‘Em With Success” featuring ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz.

Today, Bon Iver’s contribution to the soundtrack has been released. It’s called “Do You Need Power? (Walk Out Music),” and Justin Vernon has played it live as an intro track during his shows before.

Listen to it below.

The Creed II soundtrack is out 11/21.