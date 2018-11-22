Stream Dipset’s First New Album In 14 Years, Diplomatic Ties

Cult ’00s Harlem rap crew the Diplomats announced Diplomatic Ties, their first new album in 14 years, last month, and now it’s here.

Dipset’s last release as a group was 2004’s Diplomatic Immunity 2, shortly after which they parted ways for 10 years, during which Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, and Jim Jones pursued solo careers with a range of success. They reunited in 2014 and have since toured and put out a sprinkle of new tracks leading up to the announcement of Diplomatic Ties, including a recent track for the Shaq-starring comedy Uncle Drew.

We got our first taste of the crew’s new work last week with feelgood, Heatmakerz-produced “Sauce Boyz.” Another single, “On God,” produced by Murda Beatz, dropped earlier this week. The rest of the album is at your disposal below. We encourage you to explore what kind of vibes Diplomatic Ties will bring to your Thanksgiving dinner, and wish you a happy holiday.

Diplomatic Ties is out now. Dipset will play a Black Friday show at the Apollo Theatre and share a new documentary next week.