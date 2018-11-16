Woodstock Promoter Says 50th Anniversary Fest Still Happening

Woodstock’s 50th anniversary is coming up next year. An anniversary concert has been talked about for a while now. This summer, when archeologists dug up the festival field in Bethel, NY where the festival took place, there was mention of the on-site museum planning interactive walking routes in time for its anniversary in 2019.

And in a new interview with The Poughkeepsie Journal, one of the festival’s original promoters Michael Lang said that there were “definite plans” for a 50th anniversary event. “This is not a done deal yet. But it’s very close,” he said, noting that an official announcement is in the works.

“We’re hoping to inspire people to speak up and get involved and get out and vote and help us save the planet,” Lang told the Journal. “We are in trouble and it seems like we’ve been brought back in time in a lot of ways.”

There is, of course, precedent for massive Woodstock anniversary concerts. For its 40th anniversary in 2009, a troupe of musicians who performed at the original event went on a traveling tour that included a stop on the Bethel grounds.