Speedy Ortiz – “I’m Blessed” Video

Speedy Ortiz are launching their final tour of 2018 tonight, a five-night run that will take them across the Northeast with support from Palberta and Guerilla Toss. To drum up attention, they’re sharing a new video from Twerp Verse, the album they released earlier this year.

“I’m Blessed” is one of the more evocative songs on the album, with Sadie Dupuis spinning imagery about fighting off snakes and coyotes with the power of witchcraft. Animator Hannah Darrah has created a claymation accompaniment for the song, about which she explains:

I was given an incredible amount of freedom and trust when making the music video for “I’m Blessed.” The song already had so much creative imagery and Sadie, herself, was a great inspiration. I hope viewers are able to appreciate the idea that we have the ability to summon different aspects of ourselves and we have the power to use those traits to save us from our own snakes and coyotes.

Watch the video below, and check out our recent interview with Dupuis.

TOUR DATES:

11/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair +

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church +

11/30 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

12/01 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot ^

12/02 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony ^

04/27 – Ferndale, MI @ Ferndale Spring Fever

+ w/ Palberta

^ w/ Guerilla Toss

Twerp Verse is out now on Carpark.