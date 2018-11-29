Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker released a gorgeous new solo album earlier this year called abysskiss. It’s made up of folk songs entirely written on guitar and it has a spare quality that sounds intimate and timeless. Single “symbol” is a total earworm, and today Lenker shared a video for the song.

Directed by V Haddad (one of the makers behind Big Thief’s “Mythological Beauty” video), the clip for “symbol” is pays homage to Coney Island and finds Lenker wandering around the boardwalk, interacting with groups of strangers. The series of portraits reminds me a bit of Cat Power’s memorable “Manhattan” video. Here’s what the director had to say about it:

The sincerity and intimacy of “symbol” inspired us to take a documentary approach to the music video. The project is a sort of tribute and love letter to New York City, Coney Island, and all of the people who make those places so special. We spent a couple of days walking the boardwalk and taking video portraits of people we met. We documented whatever they felt like sharing. It was such a warm experience – each person was so giving.

Watch “symbol” below and read our recent Q&A with Lenker here.

abysskiss is out now via Saddle Creek.