The Staves – “Home Alone, Too”

‘Tis the season for Christmas songs, and this year the indie world has been generous, with holiday gifts pouring in from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Wavves, and the Beths. The latest comes from UK sister trio the Staves, who’ve delivered a typically spectacular folk-rock track.

You can practically see the snow swirling around “Home Alone, Too.” It’s a delicate yet ornate ballad in keeping with the sound of their resplendent 2015 career highlight If I Was, with tasteful orchestral flourishes and cascading harmonies bringing the songwriting to life. This is one of those extremely sad Christmas songs about being heartbroken at the holidays, with the narrator wondering if her ex is somewhere living the same experiences in parallel: “It’s dark, and it’s cold, and I feel I’m getting older/ And I wonder/ Are you watching Home Alone too?” Anyone who missed that subtly grandiose If I Was aesthetic on last year’s more experimental yMusic collab The Way Is Read will be deeply satisfied by this one.

Listen below.

How about a new Staves album in 2019? What do you think, ladies?