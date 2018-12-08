Miley Cyrus and superproducer Mark Ronson just teamed up on the new song “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” And yesterday, they were both guests on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, where they discussed the collaboration and how it came about and performed it live together for the first time. Miley sang from atop a car while Ronson leaned against it and accompanied her on guitar; images and words flashed on the screen behind them. Watch their performance and interview segment below.