Vampire Weekend Cover Bob Dylan’s “Jokerman,” Ezra Koenig Interviews Jokerman Font Creator

Ezra Koenig was the guest at GQ LIVE at Neuehouse Hollywood yesterday, where he surprised the audience with a Vampire Weekend performance. They covered Bob Dylan’s “Jokerman.” Over the past few weeks, Koenig has been sharing Instagram Stories of the whimsical ’90s font Jokerman in the wild, and resharing submissions from his followers. He even spoke to the font’s creator Andrew Smith on his Apple Music radio show Time Crisis. Performing the Bob Dylan song the font was named after was the icing on his obsession. Vampire Weekend also played their cover of the Honeycombs’ “Have I The Right” and “Cape Code Kwassa Kwassa” from their 2008 self-titled. Check out clips and pictures from GQ LIVE below and listen to the Time Crisis episode here.

Koenig came out with a new song a few days ago for the Neo Yokio Christmas special. Vampire Weekend’s new album will be out next year.