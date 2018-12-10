The 2019 lineup for Delaware’s Firefly music festival has just been announced. Panic! At The Disco, Tyler, The Creator, Zedd, Travis Scott, Kygo, Death Cab For Cutie, Post Malone, Vampire Weekend, and DJ Snake will headline the three-day event at the Woodlands venue from 6/21-23. So, it’s a pretty pop-centric bunch. Some of our favorite artists of the year will also be performing, like Hop Along, JPEGMAFIA, Brockhampton, Snail Mail, Saba, and Car Seat Headrest. Other names include Courtney Barnett, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Young The Giant, Phosphorescent, Lykke Li, Bloodpop, and Gucci Mane. Last year’s festival saw performances from Lil Wayne, SZA, Alt-J, MGMT, and Jimmy Eat World. Check out the full 2019 lineup below.

Proudly presenting the #Firefly2019 lineup. ✨ 2019 Passes, as well as The Great Atlantic Campout at #FireflyMusicFestival and all Glamping, RV and Hotel Options go on sale Friday at 12 Noon Eastern at https://t.co/aM6D5Iovou! pic.twitter.com/UPr6y3jdWh — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) December 10, 2018

Tickets go on sale 12/14 at 12 PM EST via Firefly’s website.