Taylor Swift has had several dangerous run-ins with stalkers. Back in April, a man carrying a knife, a rope, and live ammunition was arrested outside of her house. The following month, Swift set up facial recognition technology to identify potential stalkers at her Rose Bowl concert. According Rolling Stone, videos of Swift attracted fans to a kiosk where their photos were taken without their knowledge.

The pictures were sent to a “command post” in Nashville where the facial recognition data was compared with potential stalkers of the pop star. This invasive technology is legally permitted in California. The entertainment industry utilizing facial recognition technology follows its presence in law enforcement and personal devices. Madison Square Garden has already employed a similar face-scanning service.