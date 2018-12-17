Back in October, Paul McCartney tried to start a viral dance challenge to his single “Come On To Me,” off of this year’s Egypt Station. It didn’t exactly pan out, but now McCartney is back with a new video for “Who Cares.” This one was directed by Brantley Gutierrez and Ryan Heffington and it stars McCartney alongside Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone.

The video for “Who Cares” is a quirky call to end bullying. “My hope is that if there are kids being bullied — and there are … Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it’s not as bad … that it’s the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through,” McCartney says.

Though there’s no dance challenge associated with this song, it did inspire a new hashtag. #WhoCaresIDo was developed with Creative Visions, a nonprofit that uses media and the arts to inspire social change. The organization partnered with Facebook, Enso, Artemis Rising Foundation, and the Blue Chip Foundation to launch this campaign based on McCartney’s song and video. Check out the “Who Cares” video below.

You can also watch McCartney do “Get Back” with Ringo in London over the weekend below.

Egypt Station is out now via Capitol.