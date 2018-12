Yesterday was the first night of Lady Gaga’s career-spanning Enigma residency at the Park MGM Theater in Las Vegas, but that wasn’t the only first. To kick things off, as Pitchfork reports, Gaga performed a solo piano version of “Shallow,” her breakout duet with Bradley Cooper from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, live for the very first time. And she also broke out a cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid Of Americans.” Watch both performances below.