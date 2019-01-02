Paul McCartney – “Get Enough”

Paul McCartney recently released a new album called Egypt Station, his first in five years. Perhaps you saw the Carpool Karaoke? Or the anti-bullying video with Emma Stone? Despite pretending to be modern pop music, it was basically your standard late-career Paul McCartney album, with all the delights and annoyances that implies. This new song he dropped for New Year’s, though, really goes for it.

Yes, after attempting to start a dance challenge and singing “I just wanna fuck you” last year, Macca has begun 2019 by plunging headfirst into the wonderful world of Auto-Tune. “Get Enough,” his new standalone single, is sort of like a Bon Iver song circa LP2, a soft-rock piano ballad that slathers a piercing upward melody in digital melodrama. There’s also an instrumental bridge that could have worked on one of the last couple Beatles albums or early solo Paul, but mostly you’ll notice all the Auto-Tune.

Honestly: I don’t hate it! But I suspect many of you will, and you might be right to. Decide for yourself below.