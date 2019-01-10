James Blake Details New Album Assume Form, Out Next Week

A week from Friday, we will have a new James Blake album in our lives. We learned of the existence of Assume Form, Blake’s latest full-length, thanks to an accidental early Amazon listing and some eagle-eyed Reddit commenters, and Blake has been teasing the album ever since. And this morning, Blake confirmed everything. Assume Form is coming next Friday, and it will feature contribution from all the big-name guests who were already rumored.

Assume Form follows Blake’s 2016 album The Colour In Anything, another record released without a whole lot of advance notice. And it also follows a very busy few years for Blake, who has been working with stars like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. Assume Form will also feature plenty of stars, including André 3000, Travis Scott, Rosalía, and Moses Sumney, as well as Metro Boomin, who presumably co-produces two tracks.

Here’s the official tracklist:

01 “Assume Form”

02 “Mile High” (Feat. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)

03 “Tell Them” (Feat. Moses Sumney & Metro Boomin)

04 “Into The Red”

05 “Barefoot In The Park” (Feat. Rosalía)

06 “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow”

07 “Are You In Love?”

08 “Where’s The Catch?” (Feat. André 3000)

09 “I’ll Come Too”

10 “Power On”

11 “Don’t Miss It”

12 “Lullaby For My Insomniac”

Assume Form is out 1/18 on Republic.