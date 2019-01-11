R. Kelly’s Daughter Says He’s A “Monster” In New Statement

Following the airing of the shocking six-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to share their thoughts. On Thursday, the “Ignition” crooner’s estranged daughter Buku Abi (given name Joann Kelly) took to her Instagram story to speak out, according to E! News.

“To the people who feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently,” she wrote. “I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all this.”

“Unfortunately, for my own personal reasonings & for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life decisions and his last name, it has been years since my siblings and I have seen and or have spoken to him,” she continued. “In regards to my mother, she for the same reasonings and more, has not seen or have spoken to my father in years. My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life.”

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is,” she continued. “I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me.”

The docuseries sheds light on allegations from a number of women, many of whom were underage, and averaged 2.1 million viewers, exceeding the network’s usual viewership. See Buku Abi’s statement via The Shade Room below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.