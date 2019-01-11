When Radiohead performed “15 Step” at the 2009 Grammys, it wasn’t really Radiohead. It was Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and the University of Southern California marching band. Something similar happened last night, when New York rap energy-bombs Flatbush Zombies performed on James Corden’s Late Late Show. Once again, the stars called in help from the USC marching band.

Flatbush Zombies released their Vacation In Hell album last year, and they were on the show to perform the single “Headstone.” That would’ve been worth a look even without a marching band helping out. Flatbush Zombies are wild, kinetic performers, and they bring the theatrical fury in ways that even come across on TV. But the presence of that marching band, as well as a random-ass drummer, made the whole thing that much more special.

It’s a blast to see these guys whirling across the stage, limbs flying everywhere, while these band geeks bash up a big sound behind them. And it’s also fun when, toward the end of the song, everyone drops to the ground at once. Watch it below.

Vacation In Hell is out now.