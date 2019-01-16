Tanya Tagaq – “Snowblind”

In the last year or so, Tanya Tagaq has collaborated with Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham and the Toronto rock band Weaves, but there hasn’t been much in the way of new music from the multi-instrumentalist and throat singer since 2016’s Retribution. (She did, however, release her first book, Split Tooth, so she’s been keeping busy.) Today, though, she’s announced that she’ll be releasing a new EP called Toothsayer in a couple months.

“I named this Toothsayer because I always liked the term soothsayer, to look into the future and to speak wisely,” Tagaq said in a press release. “Teeth represent protection and hunting in nature. We are going to have to get our fists up and our teeth out to carve our way to survival in this world.”

The recordings are derived from material she wrote for an exhibition called “Polar Worlds” at the London-based National Maritime Museum, which she worked on with Jean Martin and Ash Koosha. You can listen to a track from the EP, “Snowblind,” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Icebreaker”

02 “Snowblind”

03 “Toothsayer”

04 “Submerged”

05 “Hypothermia”

Toothsayer is out 3/1 via Six Shooter Records.