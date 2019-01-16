Back in 2017, a documentary about ’90s Dayton, Ohio art-punk band Brainiac was announced with a Kickstarter campaign. The film, Brainiac: Transmissions After Zero, will premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival. Directed by Eric Mahoney, it features interviews with Wayne Coyne, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Jim O’Rourke, Steve Albini, Melissa Auf Der Maur, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithewaite, Fred Armisen, and King Buzzo, among others. The film follows Brainiac’s rise — touring with Beck, about to sign a major label record deal — and sudden fall upon the death of frontman Tim Taylor in 1997.

“Over the past two decades Brainiac’s music has gone on to influence the likes of Nine Inch Nails, The Mars Volta, The National and countless others,” the film synopsis reads. “This film explores the band’s music, legacy, massive influence on pop culture and how people survive and cope with the loss of loved ones.” Watch the trailer for Brainiac: Transmissions After Zero below and get more information here.