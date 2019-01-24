Nanami Ozone – “The Art Of Sleeping In”

Last fall, the Phoenix-based band Nanami Ozone shared a pair of tracks, “Alone Too” and “3 Mile Drive,” from their sophomore album, NO. Today, they’re officially announcing that album, which is out in March, alongside another new song, “The Art Of Sleeping In.” This one’s another great big pile of noise, with layered guitars and soft melodies from co-vocalists Colson Miller and Sophie Opich that blend together to create something that sounds like that liminal space in the morning when you’re half-asleep and barely alive. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sidewalks”

02 “Alone Too”

03 “On The Ground”

04 “Affection”

05 “Something To You”

06 “The Art Of Sleeping In”

07 “3 Mile Drive”

08 “Erase Time”

09 “Make It All Right (Damage)”

10 “Think Of Me None”

NO is out 3/15 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.