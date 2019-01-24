Counting Crows Release August And Everything After Title Track 25 Years Later

Last year, Counting Crows celebrated 25 years together as a band, an occasion we marked with an interview with frontman Adam Duritz for our Tracking Down franchise. Their debut album, August And Everything After came out in 1993. Curiously enough, though, the album’s title track has never been released, even though its original lyrics were featured on August And Everything After’s cover.

That is, until now: Counting Crows got together last year to record a new version of “August And Everything After,” which had remained uncompleted for over two decades. It’s the band’s first new music in five years.

“I never really thought much about this song back in the day because it wasn’t finished,” Duritz said in a statement. “But when we got the chance to work with [composer] Vince Mendoza, I thought it was a good time to rewrite it and get it right. He came up with really interesting arrangement — not the whole band or the whole orchestra but parts of each — drums, bass, and pedal steel from us plus the string section and one cor anglais (kinda like a big oboe) from the [London Studio Orchestra]. It was magic recording it at AIR Studios in London. You can just feel the cool when you listen.”

The never-before-released August And Everything After title track is only available on Amazon Prime Music for now. You can hear it if you’re a subscriber here.