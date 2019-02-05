Ibibio Sound Machine – “Wanna Come Down”

Ibibio Sound Machine are based in England. Their frontwoman Eno Williams was born in London, raised in Lagos, and sings in both English and the southern Nigerian language Ibibio. Other members of the eight-piece group hail from Ghana, Trinidad, Brazil, and Australia. Together, they make infectious electro-tinged, Afro-inspired disco-funk that’s the perfect soundtrack to a giant pancultural dance party.

Next month, Ibibio Sound Machine are following up their 2017 album and last year’s Eyio EP with a new LP called Doko Mien, which means “tell me” in Ibibio. We’ve already heard “Basquiat” and the title track “Tell Me (Doko Mien),” which we named one of the five best songs of the week when it came out last month. And now, they’ve shared another new track.

“Wanna Come Down” is another body-moving groove propelled by staccato horn blasts and a rubbery bassline. “The Ibibio lyrics of the track are about the healing power of the river,” explains frontwoman Eno Williams. “And the chorus, ‘Wanna come down, get ready ‘coz we’re gonna go’ is inviting people to come, dance and get involved with what’s going on.” Listen below.

Doko Mien is out 3/22 on Merge.