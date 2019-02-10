Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour was our number one album of 2018. Tonight, she performed “Rainbow” from that album. She also released the music video for “Rainbow” tonight. Musgraves is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Country Album and has already won for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Check out her performance below.
I absolutely adore @KaceyMusgraves. Her voice was amazing tonight! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/34AhNgFHEl
— Paul Blanchard (@paulwrblanchard) February 11, 2019