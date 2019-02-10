Travis Scott released his latest album Astroworld last summer. Tonight, he performed two songs from that album with Philip Bailey and James Blake: “Stop Trying To Be God” and “No Bystanders.” He spent most of the performance inside of a giant cage. Scott performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Maroon 5 and Big Boi earlier this month. He was nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album. “King’s Dead” won Best Rap Performance, which was James Blake’s first Grammy. Check out the performances below.

I dunno…Travis Scott just didn't do it for me. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/LAb0pTVPbd — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) February 11, 2019