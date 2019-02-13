A new Carly Rae Jepsen song called “Now That I Found You” is featured in a teaser for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s Queer Eye. The song itself is available to “pre-save” now on streaming services, which means the official release is coming soon.

This is presumably the second song we’ve heard that’ll be included on Jepsen’s fourth studio album, following “Party For One” last fall.

Check out the preview of the new track below.