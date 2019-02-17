Phoebe Bridgers Shares Statement Following Ryan Adams Accusations

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a statement about the sexual misconduct allegations against Ryan Adams. “Thank you from my whole fucking heart to my friends, my bands, my mom. They all supported and validated me. They told me that what had happened was fucked up and wrong, and that I was right to feel weird about it,” she wrote in an Instagram post yesterday. “Ryan had a network too. Friends, bands, people he worked with. None of them held him accountable.”

This week, Bridgers and several other women in the music industry or connected to Adams accused the musician of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse, and manipulative behavior in a New York Times expose. Adams’ forthcoming album has been put on hold and the FBI has opened an inquiry into his alleged sexually explicit communications with an underage fan.

Yesterday, Jenny Lewis shared a statement on Twitter: “I am deeply troubled by Ryan Adams’ alleged behavior.” Liz Phair, Natalie Prass, and Jason Isbell have also spoken out.

Bridgers alleged to the Times that Adams reached out and offered help with her career in 2014, when she was 20 years old. She said their relationship became romantic and, by the end, emotionally abusive. Read her latest statement below.