The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships was named the Album Of The Year at the BRIT Awards, the isle’s equivalent of the Grammys. The British boy band beat out a field that included Anne-Marie, Florence And The Machine, George Ezra, and Jorja Smith.

Earlier in the night, when the 1975 accepted the award for Best British Group, frontman Matty Healy called out “male misogynist acts” by quoting a 2015 essay written by UK music journalist Laura Snapes, which in turn was quoted in a more recent article about the allegations against Ryan Adams.

The 1975 also performed “Sincerity Is Scary” during the show:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z also graced the BRIT Awards telecast with a pre-recorded acceptance speech for the Best International Group category for their team-up the Carters. They stood in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle.