Stream Hand Habits’ New Album placeholder

Meg Duffy’s 2017 debut as Hand Habits, Wildly Idle (Humble Before The Void), was quietly powerful in its way, a quiet meditation that led you by the hand rather than grabbed you by the horns. Their sophomore album, placeholder, is next level, full of warped, perfectly-rendered folk songs with hooks and turns of phrase that’ll knock around in your head for weeks.

We’ve heard a few songs from it already: the title track, “can’t calm down,” and “what lovers do,” and the album also features a gussied up version of 2017 single “yr heart.” You can listen to the album in full over on NPR.

placeholder is out 3/1 via Saddle Creek Records. Pre-order it here.