Weezer – “High As A Kite” Video & “Living In LA”

Weezer have released two new songs, “High As A Kite” and “Living In LA,” that’ll appear on their forthcoming The Black Album, which is due out next week. Last fall, they released two singles from it — “Can’t Knock The Hustle” and “Zombie Bastards” — but took a break in the rollout to put out a surprise covers album known as The Teal Album.
The two songs were produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, as was the rest of the album. In an interview with Beats 1, Rivers Cuomo said that the producer inspired “the big idea” for the album, which was to write all of the songs on the piano, to give it “some of that classic songwriter-y feel.”
“High As A Kite” comes with a music video that’s a spoof on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood called … Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood, but it ends with the band destroying the set.
Check out the video and the other new song below.
TOUR DATES:
03/08 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/10 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
03/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/13 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/14 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/16 Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
03/17 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/19 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
03/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/22 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
03/24 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/26 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/27 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/28 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
03/30 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/31 Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
04/05 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
04/06 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/09 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
04/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
04/13 Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/20 Indio, CA @ Coachella
The Black Album is out 3/1 via Atlantic/Crush Music.