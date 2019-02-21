Weezer – “High As A Kite” Video & “Living In LA”

Weezer have released two new songs, “High As A Kite” and “Living In LA,” that’ll appear on their forthcoming The Black Album, which is due out next week. Last fall, they released two singles from it — “Can’t Knock The Hustle” and “Zombie Bastards” — but took a break in the rollout to put out a surprise covers album known as The Teal Album.

The two songs were produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, as was the rest of the album. In an interview with Beats 1, Rivers Cuomo said that the producer inspired “the big idea” for the album, which was to write all of the songs on the piano, to give it “some of that classic songwriter-y feel.”

“High As A Kite” comes with a music video that’s a spoof on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood called … Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood, but it ends with the band destroying the set.

Check out the video and the other new song below.

TOUR DATES:

03/08 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/10 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

03/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/13 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/14 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/16 Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

03/17 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/19 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/22 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

03/24 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/26 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/27 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/28 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/30 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/31 Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/05 Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

04/06 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/09 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

04/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

04/13 Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/20 Indio, CA @ Coachella

The Black Album is out 3/1 via Atlantic/Crush Music.