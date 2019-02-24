Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor For Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek has won the Oscar for Best Actor In A Leading Role for his role as Queen’s Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. He beat out Christian Bale in Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe in At Eternity’s Gate, and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book. Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated for five awards tonight. Adam Lambert and Queen’s surviving members opened the show with “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.”

"To anyone struggling" with their identity, Rami Malek says, "we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. And the fact I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this." pic.twitter.com/VFM1rENy1K — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019