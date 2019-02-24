Oscars 2019: Queen & Adam Lambert Perform “We Will Rock You” & “We Are The Champions”

The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is up for a lot of awards at tonight’s Oscars ceremony. So although not all of the Best Original Song nominees will take the stage tonight at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, the surviving members of Queen were there to rock you.

Bohemian Rhapsody had a huge night at the Golden Globes, picking up a Best Picture win in the drama category and a Best Actor trophy for Rami Malek’s portrayal of Freddie Mercury. Such success often portends victory at the Oscars, but Bohemian Rhapsody’s Globes triumph unfolded before the Atlantic published a detailed report on the sexual misconduct allegations against Bryan Singer, who is still credited as the film’s director despite getting fired for disappearing from the set.

Whether that will undermine Bohemian Rhapsody’s chances of picking up Oscars tonight remains to be seen. Queen’s performance, though, can be seen already. For years, the former American Idol phenom Adam Lambert has been touring as Queen’s lead singer, and he was there again tonight on the Oscars stage. They performed “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions” to open the show. Watch below.