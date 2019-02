Big Thief’s last album, Capacity, was released in 2017, but its members have kept plenty busy since then. Last year, they put out a 30-minute sound collage called Wide Winged Bird, and band leader Adrianne Lenker released a solo full-length, Abysskiss, as did guitarist Buck Meek.

Today, the band is announcing a new album, U.F.O.F. — it’s their third overall, and their first for 4AD. (They were on Saddle Creek before.) It was recorded with producer Andrew Sarlo at Bear Creek Studios in Washington state.

To announce the album, Big Thief are sharing its title track, “UFOF,” which is filled with spacey guitar knots and studio warbles. Lenker plays off conspiracy theories and grand hopes to craft a beguiling narrative about the unknown. “There will soon be proof that there is no alien, just a system of truth and lies,” she sings.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Contact”

02 “UFOF”

03 “Cattails”

04 “From”

05 “Open Desert”

06 “Orange”

07 “Century”

08 “Strange”

09 “Betsy”

10 “Terminal Paradise”

11 “Jenni”

12 “Magic Dealer”

TOUR DATES:

04/20 San Diego, CA @ Irenic

05/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg Theater

05/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club (SOLD OUT)

05/19 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

05/21 Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street

05/22 Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

05/23 London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/24 Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/26 Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

05/27 Paris, FR @ Trabendo

05/28 Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

05/30 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

05/31 Nîmes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival

06/02 Amsterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/03-06 Marina Di Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival

06/03 Berlin, DE @ Lido

06/04 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

06/08 Porto, PT @ NOS Privaera Sound

08/06-10 Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/08 Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

08/15-18 Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/16 Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

10/10 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/11 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/13 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/15 Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/16 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/18 Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/21 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/24 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/25 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/26 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/02 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/04 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11/05 Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/07 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/08 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/10 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

U.F.O.F. is out 5/3 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.